Kagawa man wanted in stabbing death of mother

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who is wanted in the stabbing death of his mother in Marugame City, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 1).

Police have released a photograph showing the face of Yutaka Kawasaki, 56, whose whereabouts are sought over a stabbing incident that left Mizuho Kawasaki, 80, dead and his son, 17, injured at the residence they share.

The bodies of the suspect’s mother and son were found by another family member at around 2 a.m. on January 1. The victims had sustained multiple stab wounds to the head and shoulder.

The elderly woman and the teenager were rushed to a hospital, but she died about an hour later. Her grandson’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The elderly woman lived with her son and his wife and their two children, police said. The son went missing after the stabbing.

