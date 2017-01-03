AICHI (TR) – A Chinese man allegedly murdered a Chinese woman at a hotel in Toyokawa City, police said on Tuesday.

Wang Yu, a 20-year-old technical intern, was charged with murder after the body of Wang Yanan, 18, was found on a bed in a guest room at the business hotel at around 10 a.m. on Monday, TBS News reports (Jan. 3).

The suspect has admitted to the charges, police said, adding the pair knew each other.

The suspect and victim, who is also a technical intern, checked in to the hotel for a two-day stay on New Year’s Eve. The victim’s body was found by an employee of the hotel during a visit to the room after the pair did not check out.

An investigation is under way to determine the motive for the crime.

