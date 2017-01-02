Tokyo authorities: 2 dead, 11 hospitalized after choking on mochi

Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – Eleven people were rushed to hospitals here after choking on mochi rice cakes on Sunday, two of the victims choking to death, authorities said.

The Tokyo Fire Department said a total of 11 people, aged between 28 and 89, were rushed to hospitals after choking on mochi by 9 p.m., Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 2).

Of the 11 victims, an 81-year-old man from Itabashi Ward and a 60-year-old man from Kita Ward choked to death from mochi they ate at home, authorities said.

The fire department is urging citizens to cut mochi into smaller bite-size pieces and chew thoroughly before swallowing.

