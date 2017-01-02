Fukuoka cops: Elderly driver crashes into home; none injured

FUKUOKA (TR) – A 76-year-old female driver told police she was trying to make a turn when her brakes didn’t work before she crashed into a home in Kitakyushu on Sunday.

The driver was transported to a hospital with light head injuries after she plunged into the home at around 3:30 p.m, TV Asahi reports (Jan. 1).

The woman told police that the “brakes didn’t work when I was trying to make a turn.”

A 65-year-old man who lives in the home was in another room when the driver crashed and was uninjured, police said.

“I just thought there was an earthquake,” the resident said. “There were clouds of dust everywhere when I opened the door.”

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash at the damaged house, which sits near the intersection of a T-junction facing a highway.

