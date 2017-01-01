TOKYO (TR) – A man drove his car into a police car parked in front of the Diet to “annoy” the Liberal Democratic Party, police said on Saturday.

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the male driver in his 30s plunged his vehicle into a police car parked in front of the main gates of the National Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward at around 7:30 p.m., Nippon News Network reports (Dec. 31).

An official involved with the investigation quoted the man as saying he “did it to annoy the LDP.”

The man was transported to a hospital with injuries to the back of his head, police said, adding the squad car was unmanned and parked for security purposes.

A farewell note was found inside the man’s car that begins “Dear mother,” police said.

Related

Comment On This Article