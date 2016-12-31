Saitama cops: 3 persons found dead in car in likely group suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a group suicide after three bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in the town of Yokoze, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 31).

At around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a person notified police about “a suspicious vehicle with a license plate from Kansai” parked in the Ashigakubo area.

Officers from the Chichibu Police Station arriving at the scene found the body of a woman, likely aged in her 40s, in the passenger seat. The bodies of another woman and a man, both aged in their 60s, were discovered in the passenger seat and back seat.

Police also found burned charcoal briquettes and a stove inside the vehicle. A will was also discovered inside.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the bodies, according to TBS News (Dec. 31).

