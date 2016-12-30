Tokyo cops: Elderly driver crashes after mistaking accelerator for brakes

Male driver and his wife received non-life-threatening injuries, police say

An elderly driver crashed into a concrete flower bed after mistaking the accelerator for the brakes in Tokyo (TV Asahi)

TOKYO (TR) – An elderly male driver crashed into a concrete flower bed after mistaking the accelerator for the brakes, police said on Thursday.

The 86-year-old driver was trying to leave a supermarket parking lot in Ota Ward at around 11 a.m. after buying groceries with his wife, who was also in the car, when he crashed into the flower bed, TV Asahi reports (Dec. 29).

The man and his wife were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, quoting him as saying he “mistook the accelerator for the brakes.”

