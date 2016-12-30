Shizuoka cops: Knife-wielding elderly resident at care home stabs 3

Connect on Linked in

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A male resident at a care home for elderly with dementia stabbed three people using a knife, police said on Friday.

Shun Sako, 80, was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder for using a knife to slash the head of a 66-year-old female care worker and two residents at the elderly care home in Hamamatsu City at around 2:15 a.m., TBS News reports (Dec. 30).

Police have not disclosed whether the suspect has admitted to the charges.

The three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sako started living this month at the facility, which specializes in providing care for elderly patients with dementia.

Related

Comment On This Article