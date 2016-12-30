Fukushima cops: Yakuza shooting leaves 1 injured

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member in a shooting incident in Fukushima City that left a fellow gangster injured, reports NHK (Dec. 27).

At around noon on Tuesday, police were tipped off about “what sounded like the discharge of a gun” at a residence located in the Machiniwasaka area.

Police arriving at the scene found a member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, aged in his 50s, with a gun-shot wound to his right thigh.

Katsushige Abe, 71, a member of the same gang, was subsequently arrested on charges of attempted murder. He was prosecuted on Wednesday. “I wanted to kill him,” Abe was quoted, according to Nippon News Network (Dec. 29).

A pistol, which Abe had prepared beforehand, was found at the crime scene, an investigative source said.

The motive for the crime is believed to have been money-related problems that existed between the suspect and victim. Just before the shooting, the pair engaged in a struggle.

The shooting was the first involving a gang member in the prefecture since 2005, according to Fuji News Network (Dec. 27).

