Chiba cops launch murder case after death of Vietnamese national

Nguyen Dinh Lien was found covered in blood on a street in Choshi City on Sunday

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have opened a murder case in the death of a Vietnamese national in Choshi City, reports TBS News (Dec. 27).

Early Sunday morning, Nguyen Dinh Lien, 21, was confirmed dead after he was found covered in blood on a street. He had been stabbed in the back.

At around 1 a.m. on that day, police responding to an emergency call about “people outside are making a ruckus” found Nguyen collapsed and bleeding.

Police are now investigating whether the Nguyen engaged in a dispute with other foreigners in the same general area prior to the incident.

