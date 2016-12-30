Actress Misako Yasuda to stay with husband despite reported adultery

TOKYO (TR) – One phrase that has come into vogue this year is “gesu furin,” which describes an adulterous relationship a man is having while his wife is pregnant.

The latest application involves actress Misako Yasuda, 34, who announced in November that she is pregnant with her first child. After a report in Shukan Bunshun outlined an affair her husband, 37, was having with a woman, Yasuda on Wednesday wrote on her blog that she has forgiven him.

“When I spoke to [my husband], I was really shocked and saddened,” Yasuda wrote. “I had so many feelings like that. After I got angry with him, he reflected on his behavior. It seems that he understands the severity of the matter.”

The article, which appeared in the Jan. 5-12 issue that hit newsstands this week, claims that her husband, designer Naoyuki Shimotori (though he is not mentioned by name), has been dating a female employee of a hospital in the metropolis for more than two years.

On December 18, the reporter for the magazine spotted the couple as they met in the Marunouchi area to gaze at Christmas lights. They then enjoyed dinner at a Chinese restaurant before finishing the evening at a hotel. (One photo contained in the article shows the pair exiting a love hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.)

Shimotori met the woman, who is said to resemble actress Keiko Kitagawa, at a matchmaking event (gokon) in the summer of 2014, a few months after he married Yasuda.

An acquaintance tells the magazine that Shimotori did not use his full name with the woman. “She didn’t know he was married,” the acquaintance says.

Yasuda is willing to start over.

“Previously, I had told him that we would be done if he had extra-marital sex, but I cannot imagine my life without him now,” she also wrote on her blog. “We talked about this a lot, and, in consideration of our children, we have decided to face each other in discussing this matter deeply as a family.”

Yasuda is expected to give birth in early May.

