KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a man in the theft of 35 million yen in cash and other items from an apartment on the 38th floor of a building in Kanagawa Ward of Yokohama, police said on Wednesday.

Satoshi Yamashina, 33, is charged with moving to an emergency staircase on the top floor and treading along vents out to the roof before using a rope to climb down into the room to grab the cash and five luxury watches sometime between December 21 and 22, Nippon News Network reports (Dec. 28).

Yamashina has admitted to the charges, saying he “wanted to open up my own shop.”

According to the Kanagawa Police Station, the suspect was likely familiar with the apartment room because it belonged to the 28-year-old manager of the bar where he works, who invited him over numerous times in the past, the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 28) reports.

Yamashina snuck into the apartment from the balcony through an unlocked window and grabbed the cash that was in a closet along with the luxury watches, worth some 9.8 million yen, which were displayed in a transparent case.

Related

Comment On This Article