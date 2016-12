Connect on Linked in

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – A bus veered into a house after colliding with a car in Kirishima City, leaving three people injured, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was driving along a highway when it collided head-on with the car and plunged into a roadside house at around 1:30 p.m., TV Asahi reports (Dec. 28).

The driver and a passenger of the bus and a passenger in the car were injured, police said, adding none of the residents in the home were hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

