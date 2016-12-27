Yamanashi cops search for 2 men wanted in ¥1 million izakaya robbery

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police are searching for two men wanted in the robbery of nearly one million yen from a restaurant in Kofu City, reports NHK (Dec. 27).

At around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the owner of an izakaya restaurant, located in the Kamiishida area, was accosted by two men after closing time. “Hand over the proceeds or we’ll stab you,” one of them threatened.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspects took about 900,000 yen, proceeds from several days for the restaurant, from a safe.

One of the suspects is described as a male in his 20s, standing approximately 170 centimeters in height.

The owner, who was not hurt in the incident, told police that he heard “the sound of a car door closing” after the suspects left the premises.

With the vehicle likely having been used as a getaway car, police are examining security camera footage taken in the area.

Prior to the incident, the owner had exited the restaurant after closing it for the day. When he returned to retrieve his mobile phone, he encountered the perpetrators.

In a separate case, a man entered an outlet of the Daily Yamazaki convenience store chain located in the Mukomachi area of Kofu and held a knife up to a female cashier at around 9:00 p.m. the day before. He fled the scene empty-handed after the cashier retreated to an office in the store.

Police are investigating the case on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Related

Comment On This Article