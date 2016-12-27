Parents seeks ¥‎73 million over death of daughter during school race

SAITAMA (TR) – The bereaved family of a 17-year-old girl who suddenly died during a school marathon is seeking compensation of some 73 million yen from the prefectural government over problematic emergency care, TV Asahi reported on Monday (Dec. 26).

An automated external defibrillator (AED) was only used about 22 minutes after the girl, in her second year of high school, suddenly collapsed and later died during a marathon at Saitama Prefectural Omiya Senior High School in October 2015, according to the lawsuit.

“The high school neglected its obligation to appropriately use AEDs and provide rescue,” the girl’s parents said in the lawsuit, according to TBS News.

“The despair our family feels, that this is what it’s like to feel a child, is a pain we feel every day,” the father said.

The Saitama prefectural government said the written complaint “has not arrived yet, but we will respond sincerely.”

“We will strive to prevent future accidents,” the Saitama prefectural government said.

Related

Comment On This Article