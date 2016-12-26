Sushi restaurant in Kanagawa suspends operations after food poisoning

Connect on Linked in

KANAGAWA (TR) – A sushi restaurant in Yamato City has suspended operations following a food poisoning outbreak that affected 10 diners, reports TBS News (Dec. 24).

Ten diners at Sushi Doraku, located in the Minami-Rinkan area, suffered from vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pains after eating kaki (oysters) and buri (yellowtail) in sashimi form at the restaurant on the evening of December 17.

Nine of the persons affected contracted norovirus while the tenth diner was discovered to have the parasite Anisakis, a roundworm often found in uncooked fish. None of the persons were hospitalized.

After an investigation, the government of Kanagawa Prefecture concluded the case to be a mass food poisoning. The restaurant was shut on December 24.

