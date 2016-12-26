French police believe missing Japanese woman met suspect in Japan

FRANCE (TR) – Police in the city of Besancon believe that a female Japanese exchange student who went missing earlier this month met the suspect in her disappearance in Japan, reports TBS News (Dec. 26).

In an interview with persons involved in the investigation, the network has learned that Narumi Kurosaki, 21, a student at the University of Tsukuba who is currently studying at the University of Franche-Comte in Besancon, located in eastern France, very like met the suspect during his two or three visits to Japan.

Kurosaki, a native of Tokyo, was last seen on December 4, when she took a dance class at a sports facility, the local chief of police has said. It is also known that Kurosaki and the man wanted in the case dined together in a suburb of Bescancon that night, with the pair later returning together to her school dormitory, according to Nippon News Network (Dec. 25).

TBS News (Dec. 25) reports that several students living in the same dormitory heard a scream late at night on December 4.

Local media have reported that the suspect, aged in his 20s, was confirmed to have fled France for another country in Europe three days after Kurosaki disappeared. Previous reports have indicated that police are working with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in locating his whereabouts.

Kurosaki’s friends have begun a search for her that includes the distribution of posters with her name and image near the dormitory where she lives.

Kurosaki began language studies at the University of Franche-Comte in September.

