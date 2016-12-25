Saga cops: 7 teens damaged patrol car by throwing tofu, eggs, potatoes

Connect on Linked in

SAGA (TR) – Seven teenagers were arrested in Imari City after they made a prank emergency call to lure out a patrol car before pelting it with tofu, eggs and potatoes, TV Asahi reports (Dec. 25).

A patrol car dispatched to investigate a call complaining about loud motorcycles at around midnight on Wednesday was driving along a highway when tofu, eggs and potatoes came raining down from above, police said.

The patrol car was partially damaged, but the officer driving the vehicle was unharmed, police said.

Seven teens ranging from 17 to 18 were arrested on suspicion of obstruction of public duty and destruction of property by Saturday after officers reviewed nearby security camera footage.

The suspects have admitted to the charges, police said.

