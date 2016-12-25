Chiba cops: Man found covered in blood dies at hospital

CHIBA (TR) – A man possibly of foreign origin found covered in blood on a street in Choshi City died at a hospital, police said on Sunday.

Officers responding to an emergency call saying that “people outside are making a ruckus” at around 1 a.m. found the man in his 20s collapsed and bleeding from the head about 100 meters away from where the call was made, TV Asahi reports (Dec. 25).

The unconscious man was rushed to a hospital where his death was confirmed about an hour later, police said, believing the man was likely involved some kind of altercation.

The man was possibly of Southeast Asian origin based on the name printed on a cash card in a wallet on his person, Fuji News Network quoted police as saying.

