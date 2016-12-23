Yamaguchi cops arrest pair in dumping of nude corpse

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police have arrested two persons in connection with with a male corpse found abandoned at a villa in Shimonoseki City, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 21).

Company employee Tatsuhiko Fujita, 45, and truck driver Tatsuya Sumiyoshi, 46, are alleged to have dumped the body of Kenichi Kadota, 41, on the premises of the villa, located in the town of Hohoku on Monday morning.

Early Monday morning, police working off a tip from a male neighbor in his 50s found the unclothed body of the Kadota.

Kadota’s body was found without any external wounds. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be strangulation. He is believed to have died earlier this month.

The body Kadota was initially discovered by a male neighbor who alerted police. He said that earlier that night he heard some “strange” sounds involving a vehicle coming from the villa.

The neighbor added that he saw a suspicious person on the second floor of the villa. The car later departed the area in the direction of Shimonoseki.

According to police, the suspects are acquaintances of the victim. An investigation is underway to determine what led to Kadota’s death.

