Tokyo cops: Thieves bludgeon men with hammer in Shimbashi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the assault and robbery of a male company president, 39, and his employee, 22, by two men with a hammer in Minato Ward, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 21).

At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two unknown assailants approached the victims from behind as they exited their office onto a street in Nishi-Shimbashi area and assaulted them with a hammer.

The suspects then stole a bag containing around 200,000 yen in cash before fleeing the scene in a taxi.

According to police, the company president suffered broken bones in his face that will require two months to heal. The employee received a broken and other injuries, all of which are expected to require a one-month recovery period.

The assailants are believed to be aged in their 30s or 40s, with one sporting a mohawk and wearing a red jacket while the other had close-cropped hair, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 21).

Related

Comment On This Article