Tokyo cops nab 2 yakuza in murder of man near Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two organized crime members in the beating death of a man at an apartment in Shinjuku Ward, reports NHK (Dec. 22).

On Wednesday, Nozomi Iwase, 32, and Osamu Kato, 40, both members of the Sumiyoshi-kai, are alleged to have beaten Takashi Hasegawa, 32, to death inside an apartment in Okubo, near the Kabukicho red-light district.

Both suspects have declined to comment on the allegations.

The suspects fled the scene after committing the alleged crime. Officers working off a tip found Hasegawa, whose arms and legs were bound, lying face-up in the apartment. He had been beaten repeatedly over the entire length of his body, police said.

According to NHK (Dec. 22), police later apprehended the suspects near the crime scene.

Both are now investigating the relationship between the suspects and the victim.

Related

Comment On This Article