Chiba cops: Teen stabs 24-year-old stepdad in head with scissors

By on Comments Off on Chiba cops: Teen stabs 24-year-old stepdad in head with scissors

Pair 'never got along,' 46-year-old mother told police

A teenage boy in Chiba Prefecture stabbed his 46-year-old mother’s 24-year-old stepdad in the head multiple times with scissors in a case of attempted murder (Nippon News Network)

A teenage boy in Chiba Prefecture stabbed his 24-year-old stepdad in the head multiple times with scissors in a case of attempted murder (Nippon News Network)

CHIBA (TR) – A teenage boy stabbed the 24-year-old husband of his mother, 46, in the head multiple times with scissors in a case of attempted murder, police said on Monday.

The middle school boy, 14, allegedly sprayed the face of his stepdad with bug spray before stabbing him at their residence in Yotsukaido City at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nippon News Network reports (Dec. 19).

The mother, who called police, was quoted as saying the “two of them never really got along.”

Police investigating the case believe there were domestic issues at home.

  , , ,

Chiba cops: Teen stabs 24-year-old stepdad in head with scissors added by on
View all posts by Roland Shichijo →

Comment On This Article