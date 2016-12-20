Tokyo cops: Fuji TV reporter lent name to yakuza for car purchase

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are questioning a male reporter for Fuji Television Network regarding the lending of his name to a gang member for the purchase of a luxury vehicle, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 20).

In the spring of 2014, the reporter, aged in his 30s, is alleged to have purchased a luxury foreign automobile in his name and handed it over to the gang member, with whom he became acquainted through his work.

On more than 20 occasions, the pair dined together at restaurants at the expense of the gang member, according to TV Asahi (Dec. 20).

On Monday, the Tokyo-based network issued an apology, saying the reporter engaged in “inappropriate reporting activity.”

The matter came to light after police raided an office of the Yamaguchi-gumi organized crime group in the Kanto area over the suspected use of automobiles by gang members.

Related

Comment On This Article