SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are planning to question a man believed to be of African descent once he recovers from injuries sustained in a stabbing incident at a residence in Soka City that left three persons dead, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 20).

At around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, a male caller to emergency services requested assistance in broken Japanese, saying “come quick, children will die.”

Officers from the Soka Police Station arriving at the residence, located in the Nishicho area, found an African man, possibly aged in his 50s, standing in the doorway with blood coming from his abdomen.

After entering the residence, officers discovered a woman, believed to be from Southeast Asia and aged in her 40s, and two young children stabbed to death in the entrance and a bedroom.

The persons are believed to be the man’s wife and children.

A blood-stained knife was also discovered in the residence. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence, police said.

Police suspect that the man stabbed his wife and children to death before attempting to take his own life, according to NHK (Dec. 20).

The injuries to the man are not considered life-threatening. Once he recovers, police plan to question him over the incident, according to TV Asahi (Dec. 20).

