Osaka man arrested after skeletal remains found in home

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 51-year-old man for abandoning the what is believed to be the body of his father inside the apartment they share in Minoh City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sep. 28).

On Sunday at 1:50 p.m., officers discovered the what are believed to be the skeletal remains of Kozo Amino, 81, lying atop a futon inside a first-floor bedroom. The body exhibited no signs of external injuries.

Police arrested Shinji Amino on charges of abandoning a corpse. The suspect admits to the allegations. “In March of last year, he died and I failed to report it,” the suspect is quoted by police.

About an hour and a half before the body was discovered, relatives of Kozo Amino consulted with police about their inability to contact him.

The suspect also told police that he thought that if he were to report his father’s death he would stop receiving his pension payments, according to the Mainichi Broadcasting System (Sep 28).

